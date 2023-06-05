Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Birthday 248 - Be All You Can Be [Image 16 of 16]

    Army Birthday 248 - Be All You Can Be

    FORT BELVOIR, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2023

    Photo by Henry Villarama 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Directorate

    Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. James C. McConville, Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael A. Grinston greet Medal of Honor recipient retired U.S. Army Col. Paris Davis during the Army Birthday Festival Formal Ceremony at the National Museum of the United States Army, Fort Belvoir, Virginia, June 10, 2023. The event commemorated the 248th Birthday of the U.S. Army. (U.S. Army photo by Henry Villarama)

    Date Taken: 06.10.2023
    Date Posted: 06.10.2023 17:03
    Photo ID: 7852308
    VIRIN: 230610-A-AR102-3445
    Resolution: 4115x2738
    Size: 8.42 MB
    Location: FORT BELVOIR, VA, US 
    This work, Army Birthday 248 - Be All You Can Be [Image 16 of 16], by Henry Villarama, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    National Museum of the United States Army
    248th Army Birthday
    #ABD248
    Army Birthday Festival Formal Ceremony

