    Army Birthday 248 - Be All You Can Be [Image 12 of 16]

    Army Birthday 248 - Be All You Can Be

    FORT BELVOIR, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2023

    Photo by Henry Villarama 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Directorate

    Sgt. Maj. of the U.S. Army Michael A. Grinston renders honors during the 248th Army Birthday Festival at the National Museum of the United States Army at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, June 10, 2023. The U.S. Army, established on June 14, 1775, celebrates 248 years of turning obstacles into possibilities and challenging our Soldiers to “Be All You Can Be.” Special guests in attendance were: Secretary of the U.S. Army Christine E. Wormuth, Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. James C. McConville, and members of Congress. (U.S. Army photo by Henry Villarama)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Birthday 248 - Be All You Can Be [Image 16 of 16], by Henry Villarama, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    National Museum of the United States Army
    248th Army Birthday
    #ABD248
    Army Birthday Festival Formal Ceremony

