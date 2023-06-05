Army Birthday 248 - Be All You Can Be

Sgt. Maj. of the U.S. Army Michael A. Grinston renders honors during the 248th Army Birthday Festival at the National Museum of the United States Army at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, June 10, 2023. The U.S. Army, established on June 14, 1775, celebrates 248 years of turning obstacles into possibilities and challenging our Soldiers to “Be All You Can Be.” Special guests in attendance were: Secretary of the U.S. Army Christine E. Wormuth, Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. James C. McConville, and members of Congress. (U.S. Army photo by Henry Villarama)

