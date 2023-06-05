A guest enjoys the parachute performance by the U.S. Army Golden Knights during the Army Birthday Festival Formal Ceremony at the National Museum of the United States Army, Fort Belvoir, Virginia, June 10, 2023. The event commemorated the 248th Birthday of the U.S. Army. (U.S. Army photo by Henry Villarama)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.10.2023 Date Posted: 06.10.2023 17:03 Photo ID: 7852301 VIRIN: 230610-A-AR102-2618 Resolution: 5121x3414 Size: 12.14 MB Location: FORT BELVOIR, VA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army Birthday 248 - Be All You Can Be [Image 16 of 16], by Henry Villarama, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.