Sgt. Maj. of the Army, Michael A. Grinston, unveils the new M10 Booker Combat Vehicle during the Army Birthday Festival at the National Museum of the U.S. Army, June 10, 2023. The M10, formerly known as Mobile Protected Firepower, represents a new, modernized capability for the Army allowing light maneuver forces to overmatch adversaries. The platform will provide greater survivability, the ability to identify threat systems earlier and at greater distances and will not restrict movement in off-road terrain. The M10 Booker Combat Vehicle will also allow Soldiers to move at a faster pace, protecting the assaulting force. (U.S. Army photo by Bernardo Fuller)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.10.2023 Date Posted: 06.10.2023 16:04 Photo ID: 7852241 VIRIN: 230610-A-AJ780-0006 Resolution: 5167x3445 Size: 7.49 MB Location: FORT BELVOIR, VA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 248th Army Birthday Festival [Image 7 of 7], by Bernardo Fuller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.