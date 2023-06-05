Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    248th Army Birthday Festival [Image 3 of 7]

    248th Army Birthday Festival

    FORT BELVOIR, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2023

    Photo by Bernardo Fuller 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Directorate

    Sgt. Maj. of the Army, Michael A. Grinston, unveils the new M10 Booker Combat Vehicle during the Army Birthday Festival at the National Museum of the U.S. Army, June 10, 2023. The M10, formerly known as Mobile Protected Firepower, represents a new, modernized capability for the Army allowing light maneuver forces to overmatch adversaries. The platform will provide greater survivability, the ability to identify threat systems earlier and at greater distances and will not restrict movement in off-road terrain. The M10 Booker Combat Vehicle will also allow Soldiers to move at a faster pace, protecting the assaulting force. (U.S. Army photo by Bernardo Fuller)

    TAGS

    National Museum of the United States Army
    #ABD248
    Army Birthday Festival Formal Ceremony
    M10 Booker Combat Vehicle

