248th Army Birthday Festival

The flags of the United States of America and the U.S. Army fly atop the turret of the M10 Booker Combat Vehicle during the Army Birthday Festival at the National Museum of the U.S. Army, June 10, 2023. The platform will provide greater survivability, the ability to identify threat systems earlier and at greater distances and will not restrict movement in off-road terrain. Production of the M10 Booker Combat Vehicle began in late 2022, and the Army expects the first vehicle delivery in the fall of 2023. The first units to be equipped with the M10 are slated for late 2024-25. (U.S. Army photo by Bernardo Fuller)

