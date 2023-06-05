Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Midshipmen Conduct Summer Training Onboard USS Oscar Austin (DDG-79) [Image 7 of 7]

    Midshipmen Conduct Summer Training Onboard USS Oscar Austin (DDG-79)

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    06.08.2023

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Thomas McGowan 

    USS OSCAR AUSTIN (DDG 79)

    While underway in the Atlantic Ocean; Midshipmen onboard the USS Oscar Austin (DDG-79) received training in the employment of crew-served weapons and ship handling during an underway replenishment with the USNS Arctic T-AOE-8. The USS Oscar Austin is currently homeported in Norfolk, Virginia.

