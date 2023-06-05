Midshipmen Conduct Summer Training Onboard USS Oscar Austin (DDG-79)

While underway in the Atlantic Ocean; Midshipmen onboard the USS Oscar Austin (DDG-79) received training in the employment of crew-served weapons and ship handling during an underway replenishment with the USNS Arctic T-AOE-8. The USS Oscar Austin is currently homeported in Norfolk, Virginia.

Date Taken: 06.08.2023
Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN