Make a Wish recipient Miles Avery attends the 248th Army Birthday Festival at the National Museum of the United States Army at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, June 10, 2023. The U.S. Army, established on June 14, 1775, celebrates 248 years of turning obstacles into possibilities and challenging our Soldiers to “Be All You Can Be.” (U.S. Army photo by Mr. Christopher Kaufmann)

