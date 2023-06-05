Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Birthday Festival at the National Museum of the United States Army [Image 8 of 10]

    Army Birthday Festival at the National Museum of the United States Army

    VA, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2023

    Photo by Christopher Kaufmann 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Directorate

    Make a Wish recipient Miles Avery attends the 248th Army Birthday Festival at the National Museum of the United States Army at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, June 10, 2023. The U.S. Army, established on June 14, 1775, celebrates 248 years of turning obstacles into possibilities and challenging our Soldiers to “Be All You Can Be.” (U.S. Army photo by Mr. Christopher Kaufmann)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Birthday Festival at the National Museum of the United States Army [Image 10 of 10], by Christopher Kaufmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

