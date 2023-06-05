Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GLASS Event [Image 6 of 6]

    GLASS Event

    NORTH SEA

    06.03.2023

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    Aviation Maintenance Administrationman 2nd Class Sasha Cadet, left, from Douglasville, Georgia, and Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Benjamin Navarro, from Sacramento, California, both assigned to the world's largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) air department, make popcorn in the hangar bay during an event hosted by the Gay, Lesbian and Supporting Sailors association, June 9, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy's newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Simon Pike)

    Date Taken: 06.03.2023
    Date Posted: 06.10.2023 12:53
    Photo ID: 7852022
    VIRIN: 230609-N-JJ744-1026
    Resolution: 5290x3527
    Size: 1.1 MB
    Location: NORTH SEA
    CVN 78
    Gerald R. Ford
    Navy
    Deployment
    JJ744

