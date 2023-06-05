Aviation Support Equipment Technician 2nd Class Elario Cintora, from Arlington, Texas, assigned to the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) air department, plays corn hole in the hangar bay during an event hosted by the Gay, Lesbian and Supporting Sailors association, June 9, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy's newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Simon Pike)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.03.2023 Date Posted: 06.10.2023 12:53 Photo ID: 7852021 VIRIN: 230609-N-JJ744-1005 Resolution: 4048x2699 Size: 1.27 MB Location: NORTH SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, GLASS Event [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.