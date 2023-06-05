Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aviation Maintenance [Image 4 of 6]

    Aviation Maintenance

    NORTH SEA

    06.09.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    Aviation Support Equipment Technical 2nd Class Abraham Riveria, right, from Orlando, Florida, and Aviation Support Equipment Technical Airman Alexander Oram, from York, Pennsylvania, both assigned to the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) aircraft intermediate maintenance department (AIMD), conduct maintenance on a spotting dolly in the hangar bay, June 10, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S Navy’s newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy’s capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David Kolmel)

    Date Taken: 06.09.2023
    This work, Aviation Maintenance [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    GRF

