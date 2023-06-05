Aviation Maintenance

Aviation Support Equipment Technical 3rd Class Jessica Luttig, from Poquoson, Virginia, assigned to the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) aircraft intermediate maintenance department (AIMD), conducts maintenance on a spotting dolly in the hangar bay, June 10, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S Navy’s newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy’s capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David Kolmel)

