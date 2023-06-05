Aviation Maintenance

Sailors assigned to the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) air department move an F/A-18E Super Hornet assigned to the “Golden Warriors” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 87 in the hangar baby, June 10, 2023. VFA 87 is deployed aboard CVN 78 as part of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S Navy’s newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy’s capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David Kolmel)

