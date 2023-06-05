Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Aviation Maintenance [Image 1 of 6]

    Aviation Maintenance

    NORTH SEA

    06.09.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    Sailors assigned to the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) air department move an F/A-18E Super Hornet assigned to the “Golden Warriors” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 87 in the hangar baby, June 10, 2023. VFA 87 is deployed aboard CVN 78 as part of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S Navy’s newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy’s capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David Kolmel)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2023
    Date Posted: 06.10.2023 12:53
    Photo ID: 7852017
    VIRIN: 230610-N-IT566-1027
    Resolution: 3663x2442
    Size: 759.9 KB
    Location: NORTH SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aviation Maintenance [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Aviation Maintenance
    Aviation Maintenance
    Aviation Maintenance
    Aviation Maintenance
    GLASS Event
    GLASS Event

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    GRF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT