    Combat Life Saver Course [Image 1 of 2]

    Combat Life Saver Course

    CAMP SWIFT, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Makayla Slater 

    71st Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade (36th ID, TXARNG)

    636 EMIBn supports Annual Training by certifying Soldiers in Combat Life Savers at Camp Swift. Soldiers with CLS certification will be able to provide medical support when deployed.

    Date Taken: 06.07.2023
    Date Posted: 06.10.2023 11:23
    Location: CAMP SWIFT, TX, US 
    This work, Combat Life Saver Course [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Makayla Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    71st Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade
    636 EMIB
    636 Military Intelligence Battalion

