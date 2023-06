USS Carter Hall Conducts LCAC Operations

230609-N-ED646-1106

ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 9, 2023) A landing craft, air cushion, assigned to Assault Craft Unit 4, transits toward the well deck of the amphibious dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50). U.S. Fleet Forces Command and U.S. Marine Forces Command are conducting Fleet Battle Problem (FBP) 23-1 from June 9-13 ashore and off the coast of Camp Lejeune, North Carolina and the Virginia Capes for the purpose of further developing integrated Navy and Marine Corps capabilities, such as Expeditionary Advance Base Operations (EABO) and Littoral Operations in a Contested Environment (LOCE). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Moises Sandoval)

