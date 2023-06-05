Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Carter Hall Conducts LCAC Operations [Image 2 of 5]

    USS Carter Hall Conducts LCAC Operations

    UNITED STATES

    06.09.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Moises Sandoval 

    Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 8

    230609-N-ED646-1046- ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 9, 2023) A landing craft, air cushion, assigned to Assault Craft Unit 4, transits toward the well deck of the amphibious dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50). U.S. Fleet Forces Command and U.S. Marine Forces Command are conducting Fleet Battle Problem (FBP) 23-1 from June 9-13 ashore and off the coast of Camp Lejeune, North Carolina and the Virginia Capes for the purpose of further developing integrated Navy and Marine Corps capabilities, such as Expeditionary Advance Base Operations (EABO) and Littoral Operations in a Contested Environment (LOCE). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Moises Sandoval)

    TAGS

    #LCAC
    #CARTERHALL
    #ACU4
    #BATARG
    #LSD50

