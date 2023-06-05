Team USSOCOM medals in archery during the 2023 Warrior Games Challenge

Army Master Sgt. Hamilton Koch competes in the open archery competition during the 2023 Warrior Games Challenge June 9, 2023, San Diego, California. Koch would capture the bronze medal in the team recurve category. The 2023 Warrior Games Challenge is a Paralympic-style competitive event featuring adaptive sports used by wounded warriors as part of their recovery process. The games allow them to find new ways of enhancing their recovery journey. (Photo by Michael Bottoms, U.S. Special Operations Command Public Affairs.)

Date Taken: 06.09.2023 Date Posted: 06.10.2023 Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US