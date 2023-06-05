Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Team USSOCOM medals in archery during the 2023 Warrior Games Challenge [Image 4 of 10]

    Team USSOCOM medals in archery during the 2023 Warrior Games Challenge

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2023

    Photo by Michael Bottoms  

    U.S. Special Operations Command

    Army Master Sgt. Michael King competes in the open archery competition during the 2023 Warrior Games Challenge June 9, 2023, San Diego, California. Smith would capture the silver medal in the open category and the bronze medal in the team recurve category. The 2023 Warrior Games Challenge is a Paralympic-style competitive event featuring adaptive sports used by wounded warriors as part of their recovery process. The games allow them to find new ways of enhancing their recovery journey. (Photo by Michael Bottoms, U.S. Special Operations Command Public Affairs.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2023
    Date Posted: 06.10.2023 09:40
    Photo ID: 7851856
    VIRIN: 230609-F-YT673-004
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.99 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team USSOCOM medals in archery during the 2023 Warrior Games Challenge [Image 10 of 10], by Michael Bottoms, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Team USSOCOM medals in archery during the 2023 Warrior Games Challenge
    Team USSOCOM medals in archery during the 2023 Warrior Games Challenge
    Team USSOCOM medals in archery during the 2023 Warrior Games Challenge
    Team USSOCOM medals in archery during the 2023 Warrior Games Challenge
    Team USSOCOM medals in archery during the 2023 Warrior Games Challenge
    Team USSOCOM medals in archery during the 2023 Warrior Games Challenge
    Team USSOCOM medals in archery during the 2023 Warrior Games Challenge
    Team USSOCOM medals in archery during the 2023 Warrior Games Challenge
    Team USSOCOM medals in archery during the 2023 Warrior Games Challenge
    Team USSOCOM medals in archery during the 2023 Warrior Games Challenge

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    WarriorGamesChallenge23
    WarriorGames23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT