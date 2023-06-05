Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    BALTOPS 23: USS Paul Ignatius Conducts VBSS Drill

    BALTOPS 23: USS Paul Ignatius Conducts VBSS Drill

    BALTIC SEA

    06.08.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Zachary Shea 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    230608-N-XO016-0645
    BALTIC SEA (June 8, 2023). Culinary Specialist 1st Class John Blas, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) discusses tactics with Italian Sailors following a Visit, Board, Search and Seizure (VBSS) drill onboard the Italian Frigate Carlo Margottini as part of exercise Baltic Operations 2023 (BALTOPS 23), June 8, 2023. BALTOPS 23 is the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region. The exercise, led by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Zac Shea)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2023
    Date Posted: 06.10.2023 06:14
    Photo ID: 7851526
    VIRIN: 230608-N-XO016-0645
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.01 MB
    Location: BALTIC SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 6

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BALTOPS 23: USS Paul Ignatius Conducts VBSS Drill, by PO1 Zachary Shea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS PAUL IGNATIUS
    BALTOPS23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT