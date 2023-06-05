230608-N-XO016-0645

BALTIC SEA (June 8, 2023). Culinary Specialist 1st Class John Blas, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) discusses tactics with Italian Sailors following a Visit, Board, Search and Seizure (VBSS) drill onboard the Italian Frigate Carlo Margottini as part of exercise Baltic Operations 2023 (BALTOPS 23), June 8, 2023. BALTOPS 23 is the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region. The exercise, led by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Zac Shea)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.08.2023 Date Posted: 06.10.2023 06:14 Photo ID: 7851526 VIRIN: 230608-N-XO016-0645 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1.01 MB Location: BALTIC SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 6 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, BALTOPS 23: USS Paul Ignatius Conducts VBSS Drill, by PO1 Zachary Shea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.