PHILIPPINE SEA (June 9, 2023) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6), stand by to fire a shot line during a replenishment-at-sea with fleet replenishment oiler USNS Yukon (T-AO 202) while sailing in the Philippine Sea, June 9. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S.7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matthew Bakerian)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.09.2023 Date Posted: 06.10.2023 04:35 Photo ID: 7851493 VIRIN: 230609-N-FI026-1141 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 1.72 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts a RAS With USNS Yukon (T-AO 202) [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Matthew Bakerian, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.