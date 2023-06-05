Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts A RAS With USNS Yukon (T-AO 202)

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts A RAS With USNS Yukon (T-AO 202)

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.09.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Matthew Bakerian 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    PHILIPPINE SEA (June 9, 2023) The fleet replenishment oiler USNS Yukon (T-AO 202) sails alongside the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6) during a replenishment-at-sea while underway in the Philippine Sea, June 9. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S.7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matthew Bakerian)

    Date Taken: 06.09.2023
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts A RAS With USNS Yukon (T-AO 202) [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Matthew Bakerian, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

