230605-N-AL206-1015 NORTH SEA (June 5, 2023) An MH-60R helicopter lands aboard the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) while underway in the Atlantic Ocean, June 5, 2023. Thomas Hudner is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kerri Kline)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.05.2023 Date Posted: 06.10.2023 04:14 Photo ID: 7851482 VIRIN: 230605-N-AL206-1015 Resolution: 3344x2229 Size: 304.28 KB Location: NORTH SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Thomas Hudner Deploys With GRFCSG [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.