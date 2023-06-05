Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RISEUP first install [Image 6 of 6]

    RISEUP first install

    DEDEDO, GUAM

    06.10.2023

    Photo by Robert DeDeaux 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Pacific Ocean Division

    Joint Task Force RISEUP, conducts the first temporary roofing repair following Typhoon Mawar June 10 in Dededo, Guam. The U.S. Department of Defense, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in coordination with the Guam Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defense, the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Mayor’s Council of Guam, launched Roofing Installation Support Emergency Utilization Program, or RISEUP, to help temporarily repair metal roofs damaged by Typhoon Mawar.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2023
    Date Posted: 06.10.2023 03:36
    Location: DEDEDO, GU 
    USACE
    FEMA
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Honolulu District
    Typhoon Mawar
    Mawar
    RISEUP

