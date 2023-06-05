RISEUP first install

Joint Task Force RISEUP, conducts the first temporary roofing repair following Typhoon Mawar June 10 in Dededo, Guam. The U.S. Department of Defense, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in coordination with the Guam Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defense, the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Mayor’s Council of Guam, launched Roofing Installation Support Emergency Utilization Program, or RISEUP, to help temporarily repair metal roofs damaged by Typhoon Mawar.

