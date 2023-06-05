A U.S. Army UH-60M Black Hawk helicopter crew with Charlie Company, “Cougars”, 1st Battalion, 168th General Support Aviation Battalion, 140th Aviation Regiment, Washington National Guard, conduct a M240-H aerial gunnery qualification range at Yakima Training Center, Wash., June 6, 2023. Aerial gunnery qualification allows crews to keep tactical skills and stay prepared for any future mission. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Adeline Witherspoon)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.06.2023 Date Posted: 06.10.2023 01:02 Photo ID: 7851401 VIRIN: 230606-Z-YS961-142 Resolution: 4630x3087 Size: 894.6 KB Location: YAKIMA TRAINING CENTER, WA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Birds That Shoot Back: Washington National Guard aviation crews conduct aerial M240-H gunnery at Yakima Training Center [Image 17 of 17], by SSG Adeline Witherspoon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.