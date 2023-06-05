Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Birds That Shoot Back: Washington National Guard aviation crews conduct aerial M240-H gunnery at Yakima Training Center [Image 10 of 17]

    Birds That Shoot Back: Washington National Guard aviation crews conduct aerial M240-H gunnery at Yakima Training Center

    YAKIMA TRAINING CENTER, WA, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Adeline Witherspoon 

    122nd Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    A U.S. Army UH-60M Black Hawk helicopter crew with Charlie Company, “Cougars”, 1st Battalion, 168th General Support Aviation Battalion, 140th Aviation Regiment, Washington National Guard, conduct a M240-H aerial gunnery qualification range at Yakima Training Center, Wash., June 6, 2023. Aerial gunnery qualification allows crews to keep tactical skills and stay prepared for any future mission. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Adeline Witherspoon)

    TAGS

    army aviation
    gunnery
    training
    washington national guard
    M240-H
    UH-60M black hawk helicopter

