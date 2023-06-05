Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Birds That Shoot Back: Washington National Guard aviation crews conduct aerial M240-H gunnery at Yakima Training Center [Image 8 of 17]

    Birds That Shoot Back: Washington National Guard aviation crews conduct aerial M240-H gunnery at Yakima Training Center

    YAKIMA TRAINING CENTER, WA, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Adeline Witherspoon 

    122nd Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    A U.S. Army UH-60M Black Hawk helicopter pilot with Charlie Company, “Cougars”, 1st Battalion, 168th General Support Aviation Battalion, 140th Aviation Regiment, Washington National Guard, conducts pre-flight safety checks at Yakima Training Center, Wash., June 6, 2023. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Adeline Witherspoon)

    Date Taken: 06.06.2023
    Date Posted: 06.10.2023 01:02
    Photo ID: 7851398
    VIRIN: 230606-Z-YS961-041
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 833.49 KB
    Location: YAKIMA TRAINING CENTER, WA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 3

    This work, Birds That Shoot Back: Washington National Guard aviation crews conduct aerial M240-H gunnery at Yakima Training Center [Image 17 of 17], by SSG Adeline Witherspoon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    safety
    army aviation
    training
    washington national guard
    M240-H
    UH-60M black hawk helicopter

