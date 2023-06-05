PACIFIC OCEAN (June 8, 2023) – U.S. Sailors pose for a photo after the successful recovery of an F/A-18E Super Hornet on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), June 8, 2023. Theodore Roosevelt is currently underway conducting Tailored Ship's Training Availability, an evolution that prepares the ship and crew for full integration into a carrier strike group through a wide range of mission-critical operations, in cooperation with Carrier Air Wing 11 and its squadrons. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jahred Johnson)

