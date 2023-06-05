PACIFIC OCEAN (June 8, 2023) – U.S. Sailors prepare to launch an F/A-18F Super Hornet, assigned to the “Black Knights” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 154, from the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), June 8, 2023. Theodore Roosevelt is currently underway conducting Tailored Ship's Training Availability, an evolution that prepares the ship and crew for full integration into a carrier strike group through a wide range of mission-critical operations, in cooperation with Carrier Air Wing 11 and its squadrons. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Carter Radke)

