PACIFIC OCEAN (June 9, 2023) – U.S. Navy Aviation Electronics Technician 2nd Class Berris Ball, from Southport, N.C., observes an F/A-18E Super Hornet, assigned to the “Fighting Checkmates” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 211, approaching the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), June 9, 2023. Theodore Roosevelt is currently underway conducting Tailored Ship's Training Availability, an evolution that prepares the ship and crew for full integration into a carrier strike group through a wide range of mission-critical operations, in cooperation with Carrier Air Wing 11 and its squadrons. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Adina Phebus)

