USS America (LHA 6) Conducts a Replenishment At Sea

PHILIPPINE SEA (June 9, 2023) Lance Cpl. Shane Boone, from Lancaster, Pennsylvania, assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) heaves a round on a line in the hangar bay of the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6) during a replenishment-at sea with the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Yukon (T-AO 202), while sailing in the Philippine Sea, June 9. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Thomas B. Contant)

