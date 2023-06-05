Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts a Replenishment At Sea [Image 1 of 2]

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts a Replenishment At Sea

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.09.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Thomas Contant 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    PHILIPPINE SEA (June 9, 2023) Marines assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) prepare to heave a round on a line in the hangar bay of the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6) during a replenishment-at-sea with the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Yukon (T-AO 202), while sailing in the Philippine Sea, June 9. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Thomas B. Contant)

    Date Taken: 06.09.2023
    Date Posted: 06.09.2023 21:11
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts a Replenishment At Sea [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Thomas Contant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    31st MEU
    USS America
    USS America (LHA 6)

