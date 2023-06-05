U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Matthew Kidder, outgoing sergeant major of Headquarters Battalion, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, gives his remarks during a relief and appointment ceremony, MCBH, June 9, 2023. Kidder relinquished his duties as sergeant major of HQBN, MCBH, to Sgt. Maj. Mayra Moreno. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Clayton Baker)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2023 21:27
|Photo ID:
|7851263
|VIRIN:
|230609-M-VS122-1152
|Resolution:
|7346x4900
|Size:
|1.56 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, HQBN MCBH Relief and Appointment [Image 11 of 11], by LCpl Clayton Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT