HQBN MCBH Relief and Appointment

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Matthew Kidder, outgoing sergeant major of Headquarters Battalion, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, gives his remarks during a relief and appointment ceremony, MCBH, June 9, 2023. Kidder relinquished his duties as sergeant major of HQBN, MCBH, to Sgt. Maj. Mayra Moreno. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Clayton Baker)

