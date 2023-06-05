U.S. Marines with Headquarters Battalion, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, participate in a relief and appointment ceremony, MCBH, June 9, 2023. Sgt. Maj. Matthew Kidder relinquished his duties as sergeant major of HQBN, MCBH, to Sgt. Maj. Mayra Moreno. (U.S. Marine Corps photo illustration by Lance Cpl. Clayton Baker) (This panorama was created using multiple stacked images)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.09.2023 Date Posted: 06.09.2023 21:27 Photo ID: 7851261 VIRIN: 230609-M-VS122-1001 Resolution: 21838x7503 Size: 10.87 MB Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, HQBN MCBH Relief and Appointment [Image 11 of 11], by LCpl Clayton Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.