U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Mayra Moreno, incoming sergeant major of Headquarters Battalion, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, receives the non-commissioned officer sword during a relief and appointment ceremony, MCBH, June 9, 2023. Sgt. Maj. Matthew Kidder relinquished his duties as sergeant major of HQBN, MCBH, to Moreno. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Clayton Baker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.09.2023 Date Posted: 06.09.2023 21:27 Photo ID: 7851257 VIRIN: 230609-M-VS122-1125 Resolution: 8192x5464 Size: 2.5 MB Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, HQBN MCBH Relief and Appointment [Image 11 of 11], by LCpl Clayton Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.