    HQBN MCBH Relief and Appointment [Image 1 of 11]

    HQBN MCBH Relief and Appointment

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Clayton Baker 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    The Marine Corps Base Hawaii color guard prepares to present the colors during a relief and appointment ceremony, MCBH, June 9, 2023. Sgt. Maj. Matthew Kidder relinquished his duties as sergeant major of HQBN, MCBH, to Sgt. Maj. Mayra Moreno. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Clayton Baker)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2023
    Date Posted: 06.09.2023 21:27
    Photo ID: 7851255
    VIRIN: 230609-M-VS122-1031
    Resolution: 5464x8192
    Size: 2.41 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HQBN MCBH Relief and Appointment [Image 11 of 11], by LCpl Clayton Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Hawaii
    MCBH

