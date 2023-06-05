The Marine Corps Base Hawaii color guard prepares to present the colors during a relief and appointment ceremony, MCBH, June 9, 2023. Sgt. Maj. Matthew Kidder relinquished his duties as sergeant major of HQBN, MCBH, to Sgt. Maj. Mayra Moreno. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Clayton Baker)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2023 21:27
|Photo ID:
|7851255
|VIRIN:
|230609-M-VS122-1031
|Resolution:
|5464x8192
|Size:
|2.41 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, HQBN MCBH Relief and Appointment [Image 11 of 11], by LCpl Clayton Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT