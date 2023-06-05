Soldiers from 1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 11th Airborne Division, load into a Chinook helicopter operated by Bravo Company, 1-52 General Support Aviation Battalion, during an air assault demonstration at Ladd Army Airfield on Fort Wainwright June 8. The demonstration was part of the Division's Angel Rendezvous Week, which consisted of multiple competitions, ceremonies, and demonstrations at both Fort Wainwright and Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. (U.S. Army photo by Eve Baker, Fort Wainwright Public Affairs Office)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2023 20:02
|Photo ID:
|7851122
|VIRIN:
|230608-A-RW124-0012
|Resolution:
|5363x3575
|Size:
|2.47 MB
|Location:
|AK, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 11th Airborne Division conducts air assault demonstration at Fort Wainwright [Image 13 of 13], by Eve Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT