    11th Airborne Division conducts air assault demonstration at Fort Wainwright [Image 7 of 13]

    11th Airborne Division conducts air assault demonstration at Fort Wainwright

    AK, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort Wainwright Public Affairs Office

    A soldier from Alpha Company, 1-52 General Support Aviation Battalion serves as a door gunner during an air assault demonstration at Ladd Army Airfield on Fort Wainwright June 8. The demonstration was part of the Division's Angel Rendezvous Week, which consisted of multiple competitions, ceremonies, and demonstrations at both Fort Wainwright and Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. (U.S. Army photo by Eve Baker, Fort Wainwright Public Affairs Office)

    Date Taken: 06.08.2023
    Date Posted: 06.09.2023 20:02
    Photo ID: 7851118
    VIRIN: 230608-A-RW124-0008
    Resolution: 5197x3464
    Size: 1.7 MB
    Location: AK, US
    Alaska
    Blackhawk
    air assault
    Fort Wainwright
    11th Airborne Division
    Ladd Army Airfield

