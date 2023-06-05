11th Airborne Division conducts air assault demonstration at Fort Wainwright

Soldiers from 1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 11th Airborne Division, prepare to exit the battlefield via CH-47 Chinook operated by Bravo Company, 1-52 General Support Aviation Battalion, during an air assault demonstration at Ladd Army Airfield on Fort Wainwright June 8. The demonstration was part of the Division's Angel Rendezvous Week, which consisted of multiple competitions, ceremonies, and demonstrations at both Fort Wainwright and Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. (U.S. Army photo by Eve Baker, Fort Wainwright Public Affairs Office)

