Soldiers from 1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 11th Airborne Division, operate a Joint Light Tactical Vehicle and a Small Unit Support Vehicle during an air assault demonstration at Ladd Army Airfield on Fort Wainwright June 8. The demonstration was part of the Division's Angel Rendezvous Week, which consisted of multiple competitions, ceremonies, and demonstrations at both Fort Wainwright and Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. (U.S. Army photo by Eve Baker, Fort Wainwright Public Affairs Office)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.08.2023 Date Posted: 06.09.2023 20:02 Photo ID: 7851108 VIRIN: 230608-A-RW124-0005 Resolution: 3362x2241 Size: 968.73 KB Location: AK, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 11th Airborne Division conducts air assault demonstration at Fort Wainwright [Image 13 of 13], by Eve Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.