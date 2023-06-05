Finance participates in Large Readiness Exercise

Maj. Jessica Knox and Senior Master Sgt. Kadence Wells of the 139th Comptroller Flight engage in conversation during a base wide Large Readiness Exercise at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, on June 9, 2023. Knox and Wells are part of the Wing Inspection Team. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew Rivera)

