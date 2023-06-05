Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Finance participates in Large Readiness Exercise [Image 6 of 8]

    Finance participates in Large Readiness Exercise

    ROSECRANS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MO, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew Rivera 

    139th Airlift Wing

    Maj. Jessica Knox and Senior Master Sgt. Kadence Wells of the 139th Comptroller Flight engage in conversation during a base wide Large Readiness Exercise at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, on June 9, 2023. Knox and Wells are part of the Wing Inspection Team. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew Rivera)

    Date Taken: 06.09.2023
    Location: ROSECRANS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MO, US
    Air National Guard
    Missouri Air National Guard
    139th Airlift Wing
    Air Force
    Missouri Guard
    139AW

