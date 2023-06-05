Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Finance participates in Large Readiness Exercise [Image 5 of 8]

    Finance participates in Large Readiness Exercise

    ROSECRANS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MO, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew Rivera 

    139th Airlift Wing

    Airmen of the 139th Comptroller Flight participate in a Large Readiness Exercise(LRE) at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, on June 9, 2023. The finance office handled different financial scenarios to prepare them during the LRE. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew Rivera)

