Airmen of the 139th Comptroller Flight participate in a Large Readiness Exercise(LRE) at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, on June 9, 2023. The finance office handled different financial scenarios to prepare them during the LRE. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew Rivera)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.09.2023 Date Posted: 06.09.2023 17:13 Photo ID: 7850888 VIRIN: 230609-Z-NR050-0003 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 1.27 MB Location: ROSECRANS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MO, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Finance participates in Large Readiness Exercise [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Andrew Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.