Senior Master Sgt. Kadence Wells, 139th Comptroller Flight, annotates information while on the Wing Inspection Team(WIT) during a base wide Large Readiness Exercise at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, on June 9, 2023. The WIT’s role is to augment the Wing IG by conducting inspections and exercises under the authority of the Wing Commander. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew Rivera)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.09.2023 Date Posted: 06.09.2023 17:13 Photo ID: 7850885 VIRIN: 230609-Z-NR050-0001 Resolution: 4721x3648 Size: 1.37 MB Location: ROSECRANS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MO, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Finance participates in Large Readiness Exercise [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Andrew Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.