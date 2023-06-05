Finance participates in Large Readiness Exercise

Senior Master Sgt. Kadence Wells, 139th Comptroller Flight, annotates information while on the Wing Inspection Team(WIT) during a base wide Large Readiness Exercise at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, on June 9, 2023. The WIT’s role is to augment the Wing IG by conducting inspections and exercises under the authority of the Wing Commander. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew Rivera)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2023 17:13
|Photo ID:
|7850885
|VIRIN:
|230609-Z-NR050-0001
|Resolution:
|4721x3648
|Size:
|1.37 MB
|Location:
|ROSECRANS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
