Training during a Large Scale Readiness Exercise

Airmen of the 139th Security Forces Squadron, Missouri Air National Guard, hold security checkpoints in case of simulated threats outside their training atmosphere during the Large Readiness Exercise (LRE) at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, June 9, 2023. The LRE is a four day training exercise in which the Wing Inspection Team conducts various training scenarios to test the readiness of Airmen. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Janae Masoner)

