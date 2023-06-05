Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Training during a Large Scale Readiness Exercise [Image 13 of 15]

    Training during a Large Scale Readiness Exercise

    ST. JOSEPH, MO, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Janae Masoner 

    139th Airlift Wing

    Airmen of the 139th Security Forces Squadron, Missouri Air National Guard, hold security checkpoints in case of simulated threats outside their training atmosphere during the Large Readiness Exercise (LRE) at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, June 9, 2023. The LRE is a four day training exercise in which the Wing Inspection Team conducts various training scenarios to test the readiness of Airmen. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Janae Masoner)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2023
    Date Posted: 06.09.2023 17:05
    Photo ID: 7850869
    VIRIN: 230609-F-FP794-639
    Resolution: 2050x1364
    Size: 433.11 KB
    Location: ST. JOSEPH, MO, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Training during a Large Scale Readiness Exercise [Image 15 of 15], by SrA Janae Masoner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Training during a Large Scale Readiness Exercise
    Training during a Large Scale Readiness Exercise
    Training during a Large Scale Readiness Exercise
    Training during a Large Scale Readiness Exercise
    Training during a Large Scale Readiness Exercise
    Training during a Large Scale Readiness Exercise
    Training during a Large Scale Readiness Exercise
    Training during a Large Scale Readiness Exercise
    Training during a Large Scale Readiness Exercise
    Training during a Large Scale Readiness Exercise
    Training during a Large Scale Readiness Exercise
    Training during a Large Scale Readiness Exercise
    Training during a Large Scale Readiness Exercise
    Training during a Large Scale Readiness Exercise
    Training during a Large Scale Readiness Exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Missouri Air National Guard
    139th Airlift Wing
    United States Air Force
    St. Joseph
    Rosecrans Air National Guard Base

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT