Lyly Capra About her Dad

“You asked us to tell you what my military father means to me. I think that because of the military I have grown closer to my father. He is extremely hard working, loving, and very goofy at times. I think my father is so strong and being stuck with him on 8-hour car rides has been such a great bonding experience. I love my father very much, and I’m not sure what I would do without him. My sister and brother commented that their favorite thing about their father is (brother) going outside and riding bikes and (sister) his kindness to his family.



Dad, we are forever grateful for you being in this world. We love you so much and we hope you thrive in this world as much as us! Thank you, dad." - Lily M. Capra; Masimo D. Capra; Sophia K. Capra

