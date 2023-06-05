Col. James P. Dolan (center), incoming 142nd Medical Group (MDG) commander accepts the group guidon from 142nd Wing Commander, Col. Todd A. Hofford (left), as he steps into the role of 142nd MDG Commander during a change of command ceremony held at Portland Air National Guard Base, Ore., June 4, 2023. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Steph Sawyer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.04.2023 Date Posted: 06.09.2023 15:14 Photo ID: 7850258 VIRIN: 230604-Z-SP755-3009 Resolution: 8096x5398 Size: 21.62 MB Location: PORTLAND AIR GUARD STATION, OR, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 142nd Medical Group welcomes new Commander [Image 2 of 2], by MSgt Steph Sawyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.