Battle Creek Air National Guard groundbreaking ceremony for new entrance

Members of the Michigan National Guard, state and local elected leaders and community representatives conduct a groundbreaking ceremony as the Battle Creek Air National Guard Base celebrates the construction of its new entrance on June 9, 2023. From Left, Mr. Brian Carr, Addon Services contractor, U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Bryan Teff, Assistant Adjutant General, Michigan Air National Guard, U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jenny Balabuch, 110th Wing Command Chief Master Sgt, U.S. Air Force Col. Daniel Kramer, 110th Wing commander, U.S. Rep. William Huizenga (R-MI), U.S. Sen. Gary Peters (MI), Mayor Mark Behnke, Battle Creek, Michigan, U.S. Army Maj. Gen Paul Rogers, Adjutant General, Michigan National Guard.

