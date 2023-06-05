Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Battle Creek Air National Guard groundbreaking ceremony for new entrance [Image 7 of 7]

    Battle Creek Air National Guard groundbreaking ceremony for new entrance

    BATTLE CREEK, MI, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Bethany Rizor 

    110th Wing

    Members of the Michigan National Guard, state and local elected leaders and community representatives conduct a groundbreaking ceremony as the Battle Creek Air National Guard Base celebrates the construction of its new entrance on June 9, 2023. From Left, Mr. Brian Carr, Addon Services contractor, U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Bryan Teff, Assistant Adjutant General, Michigan Air National Guard, U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jenny Balabuch, 110th Wing Command Chief Master Sgt, U.S. Air Force Col. Daniel Kramer, 110th Wing commander, U.S. Rep. William Huizenga (R-MI), U.S. Sen. Gary Peters (MI), Mayor Mark Behnke, Battle Creek, Michigan, U.S. Army Maj. Gen Paul Rogers, Adjutant General, Michigan National Guard.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2023
    Date Posted: 06.09.2023 15:14
    Photo ID: 7850243
    VIRIN: 230609-Z-KY150-0017
    Resolution: 6626x4417
    Size: 3.59 MB
    Location: BATTLE CREEK, MI, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Battle Creek Air National Guard groundbreaking ceremony for new entrance [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Bethany Rizor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Battle Creek Air National Guard groundbreaking ceremony for new entrance
    Battle Creek Air National Guard groundbreaking ceremony for new entrance
    Battle Creek Air National Guard groundbreaking ceremony for new entrance
    Battle Creek Air National Guard groundbreaking ceremony for new entrance
    Battle Creek Air National Guard groundbreaking ceremony for new entrance
    Battle Creek Air National Guard groundbreaking ceremony for new entrance
    Battle Creek Air National Guard groundbreaking ceremony for new entrance

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    groundbreaking
    Michigan Air National Guard
    Michigan National Guard
    2022 National Defense Authorization Act

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT